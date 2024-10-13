Two garments workers killed in Bogura road crash

Two women were killed, and a man was critically injured when a truck ran over them following a motorcycle accident in Sherpur upazila of Bogura district this morning.

The deceased were identified as Nupur Akhtar, 23, and her cousin Runa Akhtar, 19, both from Gaibandha upazila. The women worked as garment workers in Dhaka's Ashulia area.

The accident occurred at around 7:30am on the Bogura–Rangpur highway, said Azizul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sherpur Highway Police Station.

The victims were on their way to Gaibandha after Nupur's mother had passed away last night. Nupur, along with her husband Rakibul Islam, 29, and Runa, was travelling from Gazipur on a motorcycle when Rakibul lost control of the vehicle, causing all three to fall onto the road.

At that moment, a truck ran over them, killing Nupur and Runa on the spot, the OC said, quoting the locals.

Rakibul was critically injured and was rushed to Sherpur District Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Bakhtiar Uddin, in-charge of Bogura Fire Service and Civil Defense, said they recovered the bodies and handed them over to the highway police.

No case has been filed yet and the truck involved in the incident has not been identified, the OC said.