Two fishermen were killed by lightning in Sadar upazila of Brahmanbaria yesterday morning.

The victims -- Dishu Das, 59, and Rabindra Chandra Das, 37, from Kanchanpur village in the upazila -- were catching fish in the river Titas when the incident took place, said Machihata Union Parishad Chairman Alaminul Haq Pavel.

The UP chairman said it was raining during the incident. Both of them died on the spot after being struck by lightning.