Two drown while collecting water lilies in Gazipur waterbody

Two persons, including a teenager, drowned when they fell into water of to Panchua Beel from a boat in Gazipur's Kapasia upazila this morning.

The deceased were identified as Mahim,16, son of Nur Alam of Tengra Tepir Bari in Gazipur, and Bayojid, 35, said Kapasia Police Station's Sub-inspector Zahid.

Police personnel and fire service jointly conducted the search operation.

A local, Sharif Mia, who witnessed the incident, said that five friends went to the beel around 8:00am to collect water lilies. They hired a small boat there. But Mahim and Bayojid fell into the beel when the boat suddenly tilted.

Hearing the news, police rushed the spot and then rescued Mahim and took him to the Kapasia Upazila Health Complex where the doctor on duty declared him dead, said SI Zahid.

Bayozid's body was recovered from the waterbody later, Kapasia Fire Service and Civil Defense In-charge Shabel Ali confirmed.

Three other friends of Mahim remain safe, Sharif said.

The upazila health complex's doctor Samia confirmed the deaths and told The Daily Star, "One of the deceased died before he was brought to the hospital."

Mahim's elder brother Mamun said, "I rushed to the spot after receiving the news and found that my brother dead already."