Two drown in Gazipur beel

Two persons drowned when they fell into Panchua Beel from a boat in Gazipur's Kapasia upazila yesterday.

The deceased are Mahim, 16, son of Nur Alam of Tengra Tepir Bari in Gazipur, and Bayojid, 35, said Kapasia Police Station Sub-inspector Zahid.

An eyewitness, Sharif Mia, said five friends went to the beel around 8:00am to collect water lilies, hiring a small boat. Mahim and Bayojid fell into the waterbody when the boat suddenly tilted.

Police went to the spot, rescued Mahim, and took him to Kapasia Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared him dead. said SI Zahid.

Bayozid's body was recovered from the waterbody later.