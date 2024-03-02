Two die as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Brahmanbaria

Two people were killed and three others injured after a truck rammed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Brahmanbaria's Suhilpur union on Cumilla-Sylhet highway this morning.

The deceased -- Abdul Hai, 65, and Md Junaid, 23 -- were both passengers of the auto-rickshaw, reports our local correspondent quoting Akul Chandra Biswas, officer-in-charge (OC) of Khantihata Highway Police Station.

Quoting eyewitnesses and locals, the OC said the accident took place around 8:00am when the truck hit the auto-rickshaw from behind. Abdul Hai died on the spot, the OC said, adding that four injured people were rushed to Brahmanbaria General Hospital.

Junaid died in the hospital, said the OC.

The bodies of the deceased have been kept at hospital's morgue for autopsy.