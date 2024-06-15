Two die as bus hits bike in Munshiganj

A motorcyclist and his pillion rider died after a bus crashed into their motorcycle on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway at Gazaria upazila of Munshiganj this afternoon.

The victims are Jamiul Islam Joy, 22, and Imran Hossain, 25, of Meghna upazila of Cumilla, reports our Munshiganj correspondent quoting police.

Locals said an unidentified bus hit the motorcycle from behind in Baluakandi area on the Dhaka-bound Lane of the highway around 5:00pm, leaving biker Jamiul dead on the spot and Imran seriously injured.

The injured was taken to Gazaria Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead.

Humayun Kabir, in-charge of Gazaria Bhaberchar Highway Police, said police recovered the bodies and kept them at the highway police outpost.

The process to take legal action is underway, added the police official.