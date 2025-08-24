Accidents & Fires
Two die as bus hits auto-rickshaw on Natore-Bogura highway

At least two people died when a speeding bus rammed a three-wheeler auto-rickshaw on the Natore-Bogura highway in Natore Sadar upazila last night.

The deceased have been identified as Md Mozammel Haque, 46, and Akhter Hossain, 48, both residents of Natore's Singra upazila.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Md Mahbubur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Jhalmalia Highway Police Station, said the accident occurred around 11:30pm when the Natore-bound bus Jannat Paribahan collided with the auto rickshaw.

The rickshaw driver, Md Mozammel Haque, died on the spot, while his passenger, Akhter, was critically injured and taken to Natore General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during the early hours today.

Police and firefighters rushed to the scene and conducted the rescue operation, the OC said.

Later, highway police spotted the bus on the Natore-Pabna highway but the driver and helper fled the scene, he added.

Authorities are continuing the search for the suspects.

