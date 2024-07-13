Two die after falling sick in septic tank in Kushtia

Two people died and another was injured after falling sick in a septic tank at Daulatpur upazila of Kushtia today.

The deceased were identified as Liton Hossain, 30, a cleaner, and Rajon Hossain, 30, a neighbour who went to rescue Liton, said Mahabubur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Daulatpur Police Station.

The injured is Rajon's younger brother, Mizan Hossain, 18.

The incident occurred at the residence of Mosharraf Hossen of Bagowan village in Mathurapur union around 8:00am.

Locals and fire service members rescued and took them to Daulatpur Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared Liton and Rajon dead.

"In the morning, Liton, who was working in the septic tank next to our house, started having difficulty breathing. My brother went to rescue him. Later, my brother also started having breathing difficulties. Then, I got injured while trying to rescue my brother. Later, we were rescued and taken to the hospital," said Mizan.

Police recovered the bodies and sent those to Kushtia Sadar Hospital for autopsy, added the OC.