Two Cuet students die as bus hits bike

Two students of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (Cuet) were killed and another was injured in a road accident today.

The incident took place when their motorbike collided head-on with a bus on the Chattogram-Kaptai Road in the Saptapir shrine area of Rangunia upazila around 3:30pm, said police.

The deceased are Shanto Saha and Taufiq Hossain of the civil engineering department.

The injured student, Zakaria, a student of the same department, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in port city.

Chandan Kumar, officer-in-charge of Rangunia Police Station, said the three were travelling from Kaptai to Cuet on a motorbike. When they reached the Saptapir Shrine area, their bike collided with a bus heading to Rangunia from Chattogram.

Shanto died on the spot while Taufiq died on the way to a hospital, he added. Zakaria's condition is critical.

Police seized the bus but the driver fled the scene.