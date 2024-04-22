Accidents & Fires
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Mon Apr 22, 2024 11:34 PM
Last update on: Mon Apr 22, 2024 11:45 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Two Cuet students die as bus hits bike

Another critically injured
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Mon Apr 22, 2024 11:34 PM Last update on: Mon Apr 22, 2024 11:45 PM

Two students of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (Cuet) were killed and another was injured in a road accident today.

The incident took place when their motorbike collided head-on with a bus on the Chattogram-Kaptai Road in the Saptapir shrine area of Rangunia upazila around 3:30pm, said police.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The deceased are Shanto Saha and Taufiq Hossain of the civil engineering department.

The injured student, Zakaria, a student of the same department, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in port city.

Chandan Kumar, officer-in-charge of Rangunia Police Station, said the three were travelling from Kaptai to Cuet on a motorbike. When they reached the Saptapir Shrine area, their bike collided with a bus heading to Rangunia from Chattogram.

Shanto died on the spot while Taufiq died on the way to a hospital, he added. Zakaria's condition is critical.

Police seized the bus but the driver fled the scene.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বিদ্যুৎ
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

দেশে বিদ্যুৎ উৎপাদন প্রথমবারের মতো ১৬ হাজার মেগাওয়াট ছাড়াল

আজ সোমবার রাত ৯টায় ১৬ হাজার ২৩৩ মেগাওয়াট বিদ্যুৎ উৎপাদন হয়।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

এমভি আবদুল্লাহ: দুবাই থেকে জাহাজেই দেশে ফিরবেন বেশিরভাগ নাবিক

৩৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification