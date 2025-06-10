Two cousins, aged 3 and 5, drown in Noakhali pond

Two cousins drowned in a pond in Subarnachar upazila of Noakhali yesterday.

The incident occurred at a pond near the home of Alauddin in North Char Mohiuddin village under Char Jubili Union of the upazila.

The deceased were identified as Faria Akhter, 3, daughter of Mohammad Jihad Hossain of Char Mohiuddin village, and Md Tahasin, 5, son of Md Rakib Hossain of Laksam upazila in Cumilla.

Officer-in-Charge of Charjabbar Police Station Mohammad Shaheen Mia confirmed the information to The Daily Star late last night.

Locals said the two children had come to visit their grandfather's house with their mothers on the second day of Eid. In the afternoon, while playing near the house, they fell into the adjacent pond.

When the children could not be found, family members began searching for them. After an extensive search, their bodies were recovered from the pond around 5:30pm and taken to a local rural doctor, who declared them dead.

The tragic deaths have cast a pall of mourning over the area.

OC Shaheen said, "I have heard about the death of the brother and sister in the water." He added that police visited the scene after receiving the news, but no formal complaint had been lodged with the police station.