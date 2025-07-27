Two cousins, aged 3 and 4, drown in Noakhali pond

Two children, aged three and four, drowned in a pond in Companiganj upazila of Noakhali this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Md Ibrahim, 4, son of Md Abu Sufian Sajib, and Nadim Hossain, 3, son of Md Sharif. Both paternal cousins lived with their families in Ward no 4 of Charparbati union.

Bimal Karmakar, inspector (investigation) of Companiganj Police Station said they recovered the bodies around 11:00am and confirmed the deaths to The Daily Star at approximately 12:00pm.

Quoting locals, police said female members of both families were engaged in household chores while the children played in the courtyard. At some point, they went to a nearby pond and fell into the water, unnoticed.

When the children could not be found, family members began searching. Eventually, their bodies were retrieved by casting a fishing net into the pond.

They were taken to the Companiganj Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Md Sahadat Hossain Sagar, on-duty doctor of the hospital said, "The relatives brought the two children to the hospital already dead. The children died from drowning."

Police said further legal steps would be taken in consultation with the families of the deceased.