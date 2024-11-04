Two construction workers killed in Kuakata

Two construction workers died today when a beam from an under-construction business site collapsed on them in Kuakata, Patuakhali.

The deceased, Abu Bakkar, 42, and Kamal Hossain, 40, were both residents of the Nabinpur area in Kuakata municipality.

The incident occurred around 12:00pm in the Keranipara area, near Kuakata Rakhine Market, Mohipur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (investigation) Md Noman told The Daily Star.

According to police and local sources, the two workers were at the site to install shutters for a shop in the Rakhine village of Keranipara. While removing old shutters, a beam suddenly gave way, falling on the two men and killing them instantly.

OC Noman said police visited the spot and legal action is underway.