Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Patuakhali
Mon Nov 4, 2024 07:52 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 4, 2024 07:54 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Two construction workers killed in Kuakata

Our Correspondent, Patuakhali
Mon Nov 4, 2024 07:52 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 4, 2024 07:54 PM

Two construction workers died today when a beam from an under-construction business site collapsed on them in Kuakata, Patuakhali.

The deceased, Abu Bakkar, 42, and Kamal Hossain, 40, were both residents of the Nabinpur area in Kuakata municipality.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The incident occurred around 12:00pm in the Keranipara area, near Kuakata Rakhine Market, Mohipur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (investigation) Md Noman told The Daily Star.

According to police and local sources, the two workers were at the site to install shutters for a shop in the Rakhine village of Keranipara. While removing old shutters, a beam suddenly gave way, falling on the two men and killing them instantly.

OC Noman said police visited the spot and legal action is underway.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
মার্কিন নির্বাচনের দুই প্রার্থী ট্রাম্প ও কমলা। কোলাজ ছবি: এএফপি
|আন্তর্জাতিক

শেষ প্রচারণায় তরুণদের ভোট চাইলেন কমলা, ট্রাম্প বললেন ‘কমলা উগ্রবাদী’

কমলার সমালোচনায় মেতেছেন ট্রাম্প। অপরদিকে তরুণ-তরুণীদের ভোট চেয়েছেন কমলা।  

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ভারত

বিজেপিকে ঝাড়খণ্ডের মুখ্যমন্ত্রীর প্রশ্ন: ‘হাসিনাকে কেন ভারতে আশ্রয় দেওয়া হলো’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে