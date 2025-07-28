Two coaches of Lalmoni Express derailed after collision with commuter train

Train services on Lalmonirhat–Burimari route suspended

Two coaches of the intercity train Lalmoni Express derailed after it was hit by a commuter train near Lalmonirhat Railway Station yard this noon.

The incident occurred around 2:00pm in the BDR Gate area of the town, leading to a complete suspension of train services on the Lalmonirhat–Burimari route.

Railway authorities immediately launched a rescue operation following the accident. However, officials said it would take time to remove the derailed coaches and repair the damaged track.

According to railway sources, the Lalmoni Express, which had arrived at Lalmonirhat station six hours behind schedule from Dhaka, was being moved from the platform to the washing line when a commuter train from Burimari station collided with it mid-track.

Mohammad Nurannabi, station master of Lalmonirhat Railway Station, said, "Train movement on the Lalmonirhat–Burimari route has been suspended following the accident. Rescue efforts are underway. Train services will resume once the derailed coaches are removed and the track is repaired."

Sajedur Rahman, divisional mechanical engineer (loco) of Lalmonirhat Railway, said the incident may have resulted from a signalling confusion.

"An investigation will be carried out to determine how and why this happened. For now, the priority is to complete the rescue operation," he said.

He added, "Since the Lalmoni Express reached late, it was being moved to the washing line. At the same time, the commuter train from Burimari was entering the station. The extent of the damage is yet to be assessed and will be known after the recovery operation is complete."

Noor Alam, a passenger on the commuter train, said, "Since we were near the station, the train was running at a low speed. Suddenly, there was a violent jolt, and before we could understand anything, the collision happened. Fortunately, no one was injured."

Majidul Islam, a resident of the BDR Gate area who witnessed the crash, said the collision appeared to be caused by a signalling issue.

"While the engine and some front coaches of the express train were on one signal track, the rear coaches were on another. At the same time, the commuter train entered the same track, causing the crash," he said.