Two children, woman killed in landslide

A woman and two children of a family died when a landslide crushed their house in Pekua upazila of Cox's Bazar early yesterday.

The tragic incident occurred around 5:00am in the Segunbagicha area of ​​Jarulbonia under the upazila's Shilkhali union, police said.

The deceased Mamtaj Begum, 45, her daughter Moina Akhtar, 12, and her grandson Md Toha, 8, lived at the foot of a hill in the Segunbagicha area.

Pounded by heavy downpours for the past several days, the saturated hillside gave way and collapsed their house, burying it under a large chunk of mud.

"Although local residents rushed to help after hearing the family's cries for help, they could not rescue them. Later in the morning, when the Upazila administration and fire service personnel arrived at the scene, they recovered the bodies of the mother and her daughters," said Pekua Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Saiful Islam.

He also said people living in the risky hilly areas are being evacuated.