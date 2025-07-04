Two children drown in Thakurgaon

Two children drowned in a pond in Chhoto Lahiri village of Thakurgaon's Baliadangi upazila this morning.

The deceased were identified as Al Amin Shihab, 8, and his cousin Sowanur Rahman Sowan, 9, both residents of the village.

Juwel Rana, a neighbour of the victims, told The Daily Star that the boys had gone out to play around 7:30am after having breakfast.

"Somehow they fell into the pond and drowned," he said.

Around 8:00am, a local named Hasna Hena noticed a hand floating in the water while passing by and screamed for help.

Hearing her cries, family members and neighbours rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

Confirming the incident, Sub-Inspector Md Amanullah of Baliadangi Police Station said preparations were underway to file a case.