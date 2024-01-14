Two children drown in pond

Two children drowned in a pond in Purbo Kalchho village of Kachua upazila in Chandpur yesterday, said police.

The deceased were identified as one-and-a-half-year-old Abu Sayeed, son of Yeasin Talukdar, and his cousin Abrar Hossain, 2, son of Mahin Talukdar, hailing from Talukdar Bari of the Kalchho village.

Locals said the children fell into the pond when they were playing on the bank of the pond in the morning.

At one stage of a frantic search that followed the discovery that they were missing, the bodies of the children were found floating in the pond.

They were taken to Kachua Upazila Health Complex where physicians declared them dead on arrival.

Confirming the matter, Kachua Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mizanur Rahman said an unnatural death case will be lodged in this connection.