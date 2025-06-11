Two children drown in Kishoreganj

Two children drowned in water accumulated in a pit near their house in Karimganj of Kishoreganj today.

The deceased were Yasmin Akhter, 8, daughter of Shafiqul Islam of Pitua village and Taiyiba Akhter, 9, daughter of Rassel Mia of the same area. They were cousins, and both students of class three of a local primary school.

According to locals, both went to bathe in the water accumulated in a pit beside their house in Kadirjangal. As they were late returning, their family members went there and found the two stuck in the mud under the water. They were rescued from there and taken to the Karimganj Upazila Health Complex, where doctor declared them dead, the locals said.

Karimganj Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Riyad Shahed confirmed the death of two children and said the two children were brought to the hospital dead.