Two children drown in Kishoreganj 

Our Correspondent, Kishoreganj
Mon Jun 2, 2025 01:49 AM
Last update on: Mon Jun 2, 2025 01:51 AM

Two children drowned to death after falling into a water-filled hole at an under-construction building in Kishoreganj yesterday.

The deceased are Md Obaidullah, 4, son of Momin Mia of Uttar Mollapara village, and Fahad Hossain, 5, son of Maqbul Hossain, of Sukhia area of ​​Pakundia upazila. They were cousins.

The incident occurred in the evening in the Uttar Mollapara area under ​​Maria union in Kishoreganj Sadar upazila.

According to relatives, Obaidullah and Fahad were playing in the yard of their house on Sunday afternoon when they fell into the water-filled hole in the basement of an under-construction building next to their house.

After a few hours of searching, locals found their bodies floating in a hole in the basement of that building.

They were taken to the hospital, where the doctor declared both of them dead.

Kishoreganj Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdullah Al Mamun said police visited the scene after receiving information.

The bodies were handed over to the families without autopsy.

