Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Moulvibazar
Sun Sep 22, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Sep 22, 2024 07:20 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Two children drown in Habiganj

Our Correspondent, Moulvibazar
Sun Sep 22, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Sep 22, 2024 07:20 AM

Two children drowned in a pond in Naogaon village of Habiganj's Lakhai upazila on Friday evening.

The deceased are five-year-old Sushi Akhter, daughter of Sohag Mia, and her cousin, four-year-old Barsha Akhtar, said Abul Khair, officer-in-charge of Lakhai Police Station.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to locals, Sushi and Barsha went to bathe in a pond near their home during the rain by themselves.

Despite extensive searches, locals could not locate them. Later, their bodies were found floating in the pond. They were taken to Lakhai Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared them dead.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

আইন-শৃঙ্খলার অবনতি করলে কঠোর ব্যবস্থা: রাঙ্গামাটিতে স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

‘যারা ভবিষ্যতে আইন-শৃঙ্খলা পরিস্থিতির অবনতি করবে, তাদের হাত ভেঙে দেওয়া হবে।’

১০ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বন্দর

দূর হয়েছে এলসি জটিলতা, এসএস পাওয়ার প্ল্যান্টে কয়লা খালাস শুরু

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে