Two children drown in Habiganj

Two children drowned in a pond in Naogaon village of Habiganj's Lakhai upazila on Friday evening.

The deceased are five-year-old Sushi Akhter, daughter of Sohag Mia, and her cousin, four-year-old Barsha Akhtar, said Abul Khair, officer-in-charge of Lakhai Police Station.

According to locals, Sushi and Barsha went to bathe in a pond near their home during the rain by themselves.

Despite extensive searches, locals could not locate them. Later, their bodies were found floating in the pond. They were taken to Lakhai Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared them dead.