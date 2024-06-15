Two children drown in Gazipur pond

Two children drowned in a pond in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila yesterday.

The deceased are Zahid, 10, son of Kalu Mia of Morolpara village, and Nasir, 10, son of Qaium.

The incident happened at Moralpara in Kawraid Union around 11:00am, said Akbar Ali Khan, officer-in-charge of Sreepur Police Station.

Abdus Samad, sub-inspector of Sreepur Model Police Station, said Zahid and Nasir were playing on the bank of a pond in Moralpara and fell into the water.

Later, locals rescued them and took them to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared them dead.

OC Akbar said the bodies were handed over to the families.