Two children drown in Chuadanga pond

Locals thronged the spot after two children drowned in a pond in Chuadanga's Jibannagar upazila on May 25, 2024. Photo: Collected

Two children drowned in a pond in Chuadanga's Jibannagar upazila this afternoon.

The deceased are Umme Tabassum,6, daughter of Ashraful Haque, and Ritu Khatun, 5, daughter of Raju Ahmed of Shakariya village, said SM Javeed Hasan, officer-in-charge of Jibannagar Police Station.

The victims were cousins, reports a correspondent from Chuadanga quoting the police official.

The OC said said Tabassum and Ritu went missing while playing beside a pond near their houses in the afternoon.

When they return home in time, their families launched a search and found their sandals near the pond.

Then the focus shifted to pond and after some time their bodies were recovered.

A unnatural death case has been registered with the police station, the OC added.