Two children drown in Banshkhali

Two children drowned in Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram yesterday.

The victims were Romaisa Jannat, one-and-a- half-year-old daughter of Abdullah Al Mamun Faisal of Chhnua union, and Abir, 2, son of Abu Hamid of ward-4 under Banshkhali.

Locals said Romaisa fell into a pond in Madhukhali area around 8:30am.

After recusing the girl, family members took her to the local upazila health complex where doctors declared her dead.

In another incident, Abir drowned in a water body in Neyazar para around 1:00pm, said his family.

He was declared dead at the local upazila health complex.

The health complex's doctor Jannatul Ferdous confirmed the deaths of the children.