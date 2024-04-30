Two brothers drown in pond

Two brothers died after drowning in a pond in Noakhali's Kabirhat yesterday noon.

Md Hamdan, 7, and his younger brother Md Hasan, 5, were the sons of Harun Huzur of Hashan Ali Zamdar village of Ghazirbagh village of Ward No. 1 of the upazila's Batia union, said local UP member Iqbal Hossain Dulal.

Hasan studied in nursery and Hamdan in first grade at a local Noorani Madrasa. They were buried in their family graveyard in the evening.

They both drowned around noon when they went to bathe in the mosque pond in front of their house and one of them fell into the water while the other jumped in to save him.

Family members realised the children were missing for some time and started looking for them. Later, their bodies were spotted floating in the pond.

The children were taken to the upazila health complex, and the doctor on duty pronounced them both dead.

Kabirhat Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Humayon Kabir also confirmed the incident to The Daily Star.