Two brothers among three killed in separate accidents in Dhaka

Two brothers were among three people killed after being injured in accidents in Dhaka's Cantonment and Khilkhet areas.

The deceased were identified as Sifatur Rahman Safin alias Rahul, 21, a delivery man, his brother Md Rafi, 18, a transport worker, and Alfaz, 25, an employe of an event management organisation.

In Cantonment, the two brothers were heading towards Kalshi area to refuel their motorcycle from their house in Mirpur Bawniabandh area, their uncle Monir Hossain said.

On their way, a speeding truck hit their motorcycle near ECB Chattar area around 11:30pm, leaving them critically injured.

Passersby immediately took them to Kurmitola General Hospital and then transferred them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Rahul was pronounced dead shortly after midnight while Rafi succumbed to his injuries around 9:30am today, he said.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Tajul Islam of Cantonment Police Station said the truck driver fled the scene after the accident and efforts were underway to identify the vehicle.

The bodies were handed over to the family without autopsy, as per the family's request, he said.

Another victim Alfaz lived in Mirpur-12 area with his family. He was travelling on a pickup truck when the driver of the vehicle lost control, causing it to overturn in Khilkhet area around 12:00am.

With severe injuries, he was rushed to a local hospital from where he was shifted to DMCH, where he was declared dead around 1:00am, his brother Mahfuz Hossain said.