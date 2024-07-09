Two brothers among 3 killed in Gaibandha road accident

Three people, including two brothers, were killed after a truck crashed into their motorcycle in Gaibandha's Gobindaganj upazila this afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Nahid Sheikh, 30, son of Asalat Sheikh of Nasirabad area of Gobindganj, and his younger brother Zahid Sheikh,16, and Shakil Sheikh, 20, son of Gulshan Sheikh of the same area, reports our Bogura correspondent.

Ataur Rahman, warehouse inspector of Ghoraghat Fire Service and Civil Defence, told this correspondent that three people on a motorcycle were going towards Usmanpur from Nasirabad.

At that time, a Dinajpur-bound truck loaded with cattle hit the motorcycle on Dinajpur-Gobindganj regional highway in the same area around 5:30pm.

The two brothers died on the spot and another died while undergoing treatment at a local hospital, said Mahbubur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Gobindganj Highway Police Station.