Two bodies recovered in Sreemangal

Police recovered the bodies of two individuals from separate locations in Sreemangal upazila of Moulvibazar today.

A man's body was recovered from Kalighat Tea Garden. The deceased was identified as Abul Khair, 40, a rickshaw puller from Muslim Bagh area of the upazila, said Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sreemangal Police Station.

The body bore signs of injury and has been sent to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.

Meanwhile, the body of an unidentified woman, believed to be aged around 35, was recovered from Doluchhara hilly area in the upazila in the afternoon.