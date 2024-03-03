Two auto-rickshaw passengers killed in Habiganj road accident

Two passengers of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw were killed after it was hit by a truck on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Habiganj's Nabiganj upazila this morning.

Two others were injured in the accident.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Hakim, 38, and Mulchan Bibi, 50, of Mithamoin upazila in Kishoreganj district. Both were day labourers.

Parimal Chandra Deb, officer-in-charge of Sherpur Highway Police Station, said an auto-rickshaw was hit by a Sylhet-bound truck in Aushkandi around 11:30am, leaving the two dead on the spot.

The three-wheeler was going to Shaistaganj from Aushkandi, the OC said.

After receiving information, the highway police rescued the injured and sent them to Habiganj 250-bed District Hospital.

Following the accident, a long tailback was created on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway and the situation became normal after an hour.