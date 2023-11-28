Truck set on fire in Gazipur

Arsonists torched a truck in Dhirasram area of Gazipur today.

The incident occurred near the Rabeya Anwar Nagar Matrisadan around 2:00pm, Gazipur Fire Service official Abdus Subahan said.

Truck driver Bashir Mia recounted, " I stopped the truck to load goods. Within five minutes, someone set it on fire, burning most of the front, including the engine."

Two fire engines promptly extinguished the flames, Subahan said.

No one was injured and police visited the spot, Gazipur Fire Service Officer Rakibul Islam said.