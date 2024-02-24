Truck kills madrasa student in Lalmonirhat

A madrasa student was killed after a truck ran him over near Lalmonirhat central bus terminal this afternoon.

The deceased, Mohammad Abdullah, was a student of Haribhanga Talimul Insan Qoumi Hafizia Madrasa and son of Raju Mia of Paschim Haribhanga area of Lalmonirhat district town, reports our local correspondent.

The accident took place in front of the Binimay petrol pump on the Lalmonirhat-Burimari road around 5:30pm, said Omor Faruk, officer-in-charge of Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station.

Police and locals said Abdullah was going to his madrasa from Lalmonirhat town by riding a bicycle this afternoon.

At that time, a stone-laden truck coming from Burimari land port hit his bicycle from behind. As the student fell on the road, the same truck ran him over.

OC Omor Faruk also said police recovered the body from the spot. A legal process in this regard is underway.