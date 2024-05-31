Truck helper killed in Ctg port as RTG crane runs over him

Accidents & Fires
Fri May 31, 2024 01:17 AM
Last update on: Fri May 31, 2024 01:28 AM

Representational photo of a rubber tyred gantry (RTG) crane. Photo: Collected

A transport worker was killed after being accidentally run over by a rubber tyred gantry (RTG) crane in Chattogram port this afternoon.

The deceased, Anisur Rahman, 26, of Karnaphuli upazila, was a truck helper who entered the port to load cargo, reports our staff correspondent quoting police.

Sub-Inspector Abdul Gafur of Bandar Police Station said Anis was sitting unmindful, glued to his phone on the vehicle's track when the RTG, a wheeled mobile gantry crane operated to stack containers, ran over him around 4:00pm.

The body was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

A case was being filed in this regard, he said.

