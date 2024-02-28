Truck helper dies in Kushtia road accident

An 18-year-old truck helper died in a road accident on the Kushtia-Khulna highway earlier today.

The accident occurred near Battail junction in Kushtia Sadar Upazila, according to Sub-Inspector (SI) Solaiman of Chourhas Highway Police Outpost

The deceased, identified as Shamim, was the son of Mustafa of Rajabari area of Muktagacha Upazila in Mymensingh.

Quoting the locals, the SI said a vegetable-laden truck heading to Jhenaidah rammed into another standing truck near a filling station.

Shamim, the helper of the moving truck, died on the spot.

Police recovered the body and sent it to the Kushtia 250 Bed General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police have seized the truck and a case will be filed shortly in this regard, said the SI.