Truck, easy-bike collision leaves 2 dead in Dinajpur

Two people were killed and two others injured following a collision between a truck and a battery-run easy-bike in Dinajpur's Phulbari upazila this morning.

The deceased could not be identified immediately, reports our local correspondent quoting Md Azad, sub-inspector of Phulbari Police Station.

According to police and eyewitness, a Phulbari-bound easy-bike carrying three passengers collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite side in Baraihat area of the upazila around 11:15am.

A female passenger and the driver of the easy-bike died on the spot, the SI said.

On information, a team of Phulbari Upazila Fire Service and Civil Defence went to the spot and rescued the injured. One was sent to Phulbari Upazila Health Complex while another was sent to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.

The truck was seized, said the SI, adding that its driver and helper fled after the accident.