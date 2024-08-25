Truck driver dies in Dinajpur road accident

A truck driver was killed in road accident in Chirirbandar upazila of Dinajpur yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Tipu Chandra Roy, 40, son of Brojamohan Roy of Omarpail village in Dinajpur Sadar upazila, Dinajpur.

Chirirbandar police said that a goods-loaded truck was heading to Bogura through Dinajpur-Gobindaganj regional highway around noon. As the vehicle reached Amtoli village in Chirirbandar upazila around 1.00pm, the driver lost control over the vehicle while overtaking another truck. Later, the truck plunged into a roadside ditch, leaving Tipu injured critically.

Locals rescued him and took him to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, but he died there.