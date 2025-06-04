Truck carrying Eid holidaymakers catches fire on Dhaka-Tangail Highway

A truck carrying homebound passengers for Eid-ul-Azha caught fire on the Dhaka-Tangail highway in Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur this afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4:00pm in the Chandra (Pallibidyut) area, said Shawkatul Alam, officer-in-charge of Salna Highway Police Station.

OC Shawkatul Alam said the mini truck was en route to Rangpur from Dhaka, carrying several people heading home for the Eid holidays. It got stuck in a traffic jam in the Chandra-Pallibidyut area when the truck's engine suddenly caught fire.

All the passengers, along with the driver, managed to jump out in time and escaped unharmed. Within moments, flames engulfed the vehicle.

A unit from the Kaliakoir Fire Service responded quickly and managed to bring the fire under control after half an hour of effort. During this time, a long tailback formed on both sides of the highway.

Iftekhar Raihan, Station Officer of Kaliakoir Fire Service, said, "We brought the fire under control after 30 minutes. The cause of the fire is still unknown," he added.