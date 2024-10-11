Trip ends in tragedy for two families

8 including 4 children killed in road crash

Around 11:00pm on Wednesday, Jakia Begum called her son-in-law Shawon to speak to her daughter and grandchildren.

Shawon, 32, his wife Amina, 25, and two children – Shahadat, seven, and Abdullah, three -- along with his friend Motaleb Sheikh, 45, his wife Sabina, 30, and two children – Mukta, 12 and Sowayib, two -- were on their way back to Dhaka after a trip to Patuakhali's Kuakata beach.

The two families were in Shawon's car, which he would drive as a rental in Dhaka.

When Jakia had called him, he picked up and said he was not able to talk since they were about to board a ferry in Barguna's Amtoli and that he would call her back.

Before hanging up, Jakia had told Shawon to drive carefully.

She, however, had no idea that she had just missed the chance to speak to her daughter and grandchildren for the last time.

Just three hours later, the car carrying the two families fell into a canal next to the Pirojpur-Nazirpur-Gopalganj road in Pirojpur Sadar upazila, leaving all eight passengers dead on the spot.

Md Mukit Hasan Khan, additional superintendent of police in Pirojpur, said the accident occurred around 2:00am yesterday.

"On information, police and a rescue team of Pirojpur fire service rushed to the spot, took the victims out of the car and to Pirojpur district hospital. There, duty doctors declared all eight of them dead."

Shawon's cousin Mohammad Murad said Shawon and Motaleb used to live in Dhaka's Bhasantek area.

The two families went on a trip in Kuakata on Tuesday.

"On their way back to Dhaka, Shawon lost control over the steering and the car plunged into the canal," he said.

Distraught, Jakia asked, "How will I forget the innocent faces of my grandchildren?" Among her five daughters and a son, Amina was the youngest.

Besides renting out his car, Shawon used to work at a CNG fillingstation in the capital and Motaleb was a cleaner atDhaka cantonment.

Shawon's elder brother Mohammad Sumon, a teacher, said that Shawon was the youngest of three brothers.

"We had been living in Dhaka since childhood. Our father, Asaduzzaman Mridha died just a few years ago. Our mother has now fallen ill after hearing the news of Shawon's death.

"I never thought we'd have to face such a situation."

Motaleb, from Ramnathpur village in Sherpur Sadar upazila, used to belong to a poor family and he was the sole breadwinner.

His close friend Mohammad Abbas said Motaleb has only one sister, who lives with their parents in their village home. "Now that he is gone, there is no one to look after his elderly parents."

Brother of Motaleb's wife Sabina, Mohammad Mokaddes, said Sabina was the eldest of four sisters. Mokaddes is the only brother.

"To help the family financially, she was trying to find a job in Dhaka. She even applied for some correction on her NID just three days ago so that she couldapply for jobs."

The bodies of all the victims were handed over to the families without autopsy upon their request to the district magistrate.

Shawon and his family members will be laid to rest in his village home in Pirojpur's Nazirpur, and Motaleb and his family will be buried in Sherpur.

Meanwhile, the Pirojpur district administration and district police have provided financial aid to the families of the deceased. Md Manjur Morshed Alam, deputy inspector general in Barishal range, met the grieving families at the Pirojpur district hospital yesterday afternoon.