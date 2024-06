Firefighters brought the fire that broke out in a trawler transporting oil barrels on the Buriganga river in Narayanganj's Fatullah this afternoon under control after around one and a half hours.

Eight fire engines brought the blaze under control around 3:00pm that originated around 1:30pm, said Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director of fire service's media cell.

The cause of the fire could not be known immediately.