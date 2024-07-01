Trawler fire: Death toll now 3

Another worker, who was burnt in a fire in a trawler transporting oil barrels on the Buriganga river in Narayanganj's Fatullah on June 26, died yesterday evening at a hospital while undergoing treatment.

The deceased Md Kamal, 33, died around 7:30pm while undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, reports our Narayanganj correspondent quoting Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College police outpost.

He had 57 percent burns in his body. The body has been kept at the hospital morgue, the police official added.

Kamal left behind a wife and three children at his village in Manpura upazila of Bhola.

Earlier, two workers were burnt to death in the fire.