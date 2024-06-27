Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Thu Jun 27, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 27, 2024 12:02 AM

Accidents & Fires

Trawler fire on Buriganga kills one

A person was burned to death after a trawler transporting oil barrels caught fire on the Buriganga in Narayanganj's Fatullah yesterday.

A crew member of the of the trawler was missing till filing of this report at 8:00pm.

The victim's identity couldn't be confirmed as the body was charred beyond recognition, Kamal Uddin, in-charge of Pagla River Police Outpost, told The Daily Star.

Eight fire engines brought the blaze, which broke out around 1:30pm, under control around 3:00pm, said Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director (DAD) of fire service's media cell.

Fakruddin Ahmed, the DAD in Narayanganj, said the search for the missing person was on going.

