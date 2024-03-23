Trawler capsize in Meghna: Rescue ops resume for 8 missing

A rescue operation to find eight missing persons resumed this morning after a trawler overturned in the Meghna river in the area between Bhairab in Kishoreganj and Ashuganj in Brahmanbaria last evening.

Five divers from the fire service started the rescue operation around 8:00am, however, the missing people could not be found till 12:30pm, reports our Brahmanbaria correspondent.

Kishoreganj Fire Service Deputy Director Enamul Haque said the diving team will continue the search until the missing persons are found.

Photo: Masuk Hridoy

Fire service, after talking to the relatives today, changed the missing persons toll to eight from six. One person died in the incident.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the missing persons gathered on the banks of the Meghna today.

Lutfur Rahman, uncle of one of the missing Anika Akhter, said Anika came to visit her aunt's house in Bhairab yesterday. From there, she, a student of Narsingdi Model College student, went for a boat trip with her friend Ruba. When the trawler overturned, Ruba managed to swim to the bank but Anika couldn't.

Inspector KM Moniruzzaman Chowdhury, in-charge of Bhairab River Police Outpost, said the two people have been detained along with the bulkhead for interrogation.

At least 21 people were in the trawler when the bulkhead coming from the opposite direction rammed it yesterday, causing it to sink, according to Azizul Haque Rajon, station officer of Bhairab Bazar Fire Service.