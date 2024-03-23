Trawler capsize in Meghna: Death toll now 3 as two more bodies recovered

Two more bodies were recovered from Meghna today after a trawler capsized in it following a collision with a bulk carrier between Kishoreganj's Bhairab and Brahmanbaria's Ashuganj last night.

The victims are Mousumi Akter, 25, wife of missing police constable Shohel Rana, of Fatehabad village under Debidwar upazila of Cumilla , and Aradhya Dey, 10, daughter of Tuton Dey of Amlapara area in Bhairab municipal town, reports our Brahmanbaria correspondent quoting river police.

Three bodies have been recovered so far in this incident while six people are still missing, said Inspector KM Moniruzzaman Chowdhury, in-charge of Bhairab River Police Outpost. One body was recovered yesterday.

Their bodies have been handed over to their relatives, he said.

A diving team of Fire Service and Civil Defence recovered the bodies from the submerged trawler in the afternoon, he added.

Mohammad Rasel Sheikh, superintendent of police in Kishoreganj, who was present at the scene, said operation will continue until the missing persons are rescued.

He also said, "The bulk carrier could not be seized yet. With the help of the river police, efforts are ongoing to identify it.

A person has been detained and was being interrogated in this regard, added the SP without providing further details.

Azizul Haque Razon, station officer of Bhairab Bazar Fire Service and Civil Defence, told The Daily Star that five divers started searching for the missing persons around 8:30am today. After an extensive search, the location of the sunken trawler was traced in the river.

The divers later were able to retrieve two bodies from the vessel, he added.

At least 21 people were in the trawler when the bulk carrier coming from the opposite direction collided against the trawler yesterday, leading to its capsize, said Azizul.