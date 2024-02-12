Train-truck collision kills 1 in Tongi

One person was killed early today as the Kurigram Express train collided with a truck at the Madhumita Rail Gate in Tongi.

The identity of the victim couldn't be identified immediately, said police.

The accident took place in Tongi Station Road's Rail Gate area around 1:00am, SI Biplob Saha, duty officer of Tongi East Police Station, told The Daily Star.

Eye witnesses said the dump truck crashed into a rickshaw after colliding with the train in Tongi's Boubazar area.

The rickshaw driver died on the spot, SI Biplob said quoting railway police. The truck has been removed from the tracks, he added.

Foyez Ahmed, a witness, blamed the gate man for the incident saying the gate wasn't lowered as the train approached the rail gate.

Confirming the death, SI Chhoton Sharma, in-charge of Tongi railway police outpost, told The Daily Star that the incident didn't cause any disruption in train movement.

The cause of the incident will be known after an investigation, he added.