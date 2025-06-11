Train runs over woman in Cumilla

An unidentified woman was killed after being run over by a train in the Laksam Railway Junction area of Cumilla yesterday.

The identity of the deceased, aged around 50, could not be confirmed, said police.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when the Sagarika Express train, en route from Chandpur to Chattogram, struck the woman.

According to the police and witnesses, the passenger train was entering the station after crossing the lakeside near Laksam Junction. At that time, the woman was standing on the railway tracks.

Despite signals from the train and shouts from nearby people, she did not move away from the tracks resulting in her death.

Laksam Railway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Emran Hossain said the the body of the woman was recovered and sent to a hospital morgue. Efforts are ongoing to ascertain her identity and other details, he said.