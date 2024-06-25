Train rams pickup in Gazipur, 2 injured

Two men were seriously injured when a Mymensingh-bound train collided with a pick-up truck in Gazipur's Pubail area early today.

The identities of the injured could not be known immediately, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

Rakibul Islam, station master at Tongi Railway Station, said the Mymensingh-bound Agnibina Express hit a pickup near Akkas Market around 2:00am, causing the two men in the van to sustain serious injuries.

Later, locals rescued the injured and took them to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital for treatment.