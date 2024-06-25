Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Tue Jun 25, 2024 03:15 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 25, 2024 03:21 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Train rams pickup in Gazipur, 2 injured

Star Digital Report
Tue Jun 25, 2024 03:15 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 25, 2024 03:21 PM
Photo: Collected

Two men were seriously injured when a Mymensingh-bound train collided with a pick-up truck in Gazipur's Pubail area early today.

The identities of the injured could not be known immediately, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Rakibul Islam, station master at Tongi Railway Station, said the Mymensingh-bound Agnibina Express hit a pickup near Akkas Market around 2:00am, causing the two men in the van to sustain serious injuries.

Later, locals rescued the injured and took them to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

ড. ইউনূস আজকে যে উঠেছেন, সেখানে সবচেয়ে বেশি সহযোগিতা আমি করেছিলাম: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘শেখ হাসিনা কারো সঙ্গে জেলাসি করে না। শেখ হাসিনা ফাদার অব দ্য নেশনের মেয়ে, বঙ্গবন্ধু শেখ মুজিবের মেয়ে।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়ের মিড ডে মিল ফিরতে যাচ্ছে আগস্টে

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification