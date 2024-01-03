Train derailment in Ctg: Probe body formed

Accidents & Fires
Train Derailment in Rajshahi

Bangladesh Railway (BR) today formed a four-member committee to investigate the cause of the derailment of a coach of a passenger train at Chattogram's Sitakunda.

The early morning derailment of a coach of Dhaka bound Chattala Express at Shuklalhat area near the Sitakunda suspended rail communication from the port city to different districts for nearly 4 hours.

The committee headed by the Divisional Traffic Officer (DTO) of the BR Chattogram has been asked to submit a report within a short time, said Saiful Islam, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Chattogram.

A portion of the rail track has been damaged due to the derailment, said BR officials. No casualties were reported.

After the salvage operations, train services resumed on the track around 10.30am. Chattala Express also left for the capital with the rescued coach.

"Train services are now normal on the track," said the DRM.

 

 

