Train derailed Kishoreganj, Mymensingh’s rail link snapped

A passenger train derailed in Kishoreganj's Gachihata Railway Station area this afternoon, snapping Mymensingh's rail link with Bhairab.

Md Mizanur Rahman, railway station master in Kishoreganj, said the engine and two compartments of Dhaka-bound Kishoreganj Express train veered off track while it was entering into Gachihata Railway Station around 4:30pm.

On information, a train from Akhaura in Brahmanbaria headed to the spot for the rescue operation, said the station master.

The train communication between Bhairab in Kishoreganj and Mymensingh remained suspended as of filing this report.

Following the derailment, Mymensingh-bound Bijoy Express got standard at the station.

The incident caused immense suffering to hundreds of passengers of Bijoy Express and Kishoreganj Express, locals said.