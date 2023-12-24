Train carrying oil derails in Habiganj

Accidents & Fires
Photo: Collected

A freight train carrying furnace oil derailed on the Dhaka-Chattogram route in Habiganj's Madhabpur upazila this morning.

However, train movement was not affected following the derailment.

Shayestaganj Railway Junction Master Gour Prasad Das said a compartment of Sreemangal-bound train from Chattogram derailed around 9:20am at Mantala station.

As two other sets of track were open at the spot where it happened, the derailement did not disrupt the schedule of any other train, the junction master said.

Efforts are on to salvage the derailed compartment, he added.

