Traffic police killed after being hit by bus in Narayanganj

A police constable was killed and another injured after a bus hit them on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Narayanganj's Araihazar this afternoon.

The deceased is Constable Abdul Gafur, hailing from Jamalpur, while the injured is Constable Abdul Mannan, reports our Narayanganj correspondent quoting police.

Both were constables of the Narayanganj district traffic police.

The incident happened in the Chhanpara area around 12:30pm when the two constables along with other policemen were on VIP duty on the highway, said Ahsan Ullah, officer-in-charge of Araihazar Police Station.

Police seized the bus of Shohag Paribahan but its driver and staff managed to flee the scene, he added.