Traffic collisions claim two lives in capital

Two unidentified persons lost their lives in separate road accidents in the capital's Paltan and Jatrabari areas early yesterday.

Police said the victims, both middle-aged males, were likely vagrants.

A man, believed to be in his 30s, who was sleeping near the road divider at Paltan intersection was run over by a truck around 5:30am, said Abdul Aziz, sub-inspector (SI) of Paltan Police Station.

He was taken to the emergency department at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital at 6:20am, where doctors pronounced him dead, Aziz said.

"We have detained the truck driver and impounded the vehicle," he added.

In a separate incident, another man, believed to be in his 40s, was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Jatrabari Flyover, said Sub-inspector Hiraman Biswas of Jatrabari Police Station.

On information, police recovered his body around 1:30am and sent it to the DMCH morgue.

Necessary legal steps are being taken regarding the accident, he added.