Tourist drowns in Kishoreganj's Nikli haor

A 22-year-old tourist drowned while visiting Nikli Haor in Nikli upazila of Kishoreganj today.

The deceased, Bananta Islam, of Kandar Bazar area in Bogura, was a first-year honours student at Syed Ahmed College, Bogura.

Quoting family members, Nikli Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kazi Arif Uddin, said Bananta had come from Bogura with several friends to offer prayers at Pagla Mosque in Kishoreganj.

Around noon, he along with 8-9 friends went to the Nikli haor for a trip. At one point, they got into water in Korochban area under Chhatirchar union to bathe. Bananta, who could not swim, drowned at the time. Locals later recovered his body.

OC Arif Uddin also said the body was kept at the police station as of 9:00pm.

The family has requested to take the body home without autopsy, police said.

It will be handed over following proper legal procedures.