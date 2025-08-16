Tourist drowns at Cox’s Bazar sea beach

A tourist drowned while bathing at the Cox's Bazar beach's Shaibal Point around 1:00pm yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Samir, 22, a mechanic from Halishahar area in Chattogram.

Police said Samir was visiting Cox's Bazar with his four friends.

While bathing in the sea at noon, he got swept away by waves.

His friends rescued him in a critical condition and took him to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, said the SI.

Cox's Bazar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Elias Khan said police went to the hospital after receiving the news.

The body was kept at the hospital's morgue.

The victim's family was on their way to Cox's Bazar, he added.

In the past seven months, 12 tourists have drowned in Cox's Bazar while bathing in the sea, while 78 others were rescued.